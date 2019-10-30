Shelly Norden brings an actual teacher's perspective to the next election. Among her proposals is that each School Board member spend a minimum of five days subbing in their constituents' schools. Now, evaluations are top-down ... teachers are professionals and Shelly proposes they have a voice in judging the effectiveness of administrators.
There are certified educators in the Central Office, while unqualified substitutes "teach" classes. These content-certified people need to fill these positions until a qualified teacher is hired.
No new (high-paying) central office instructional positions should be added until every classroom has a content-certified position.
With a system that continues to hire unqualified personnel to high-paying positions in the central office while 30 percent of teachers have left the county in the past three years … change is needed.
Shelly is that change!
Richard Deardoff
Amissville
