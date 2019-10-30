Shelly Norden is running for the Scott District School Board Seat. With close to 30 years’ experience in Fauquier County Public Schools, as both a student and a teacher, she cares a great deal about the schools she grew up in. She spends every day on the front lines talking to students, colleagues and parents about ways our schools can be improved.
As a former student, I support several of Shelly's initiatives. She believes the school board's job is to represent taxpayers and would like to see the board serve as a watchdog for those taxpayers. I believe her stance on eliminating long-term subs if there is a content-certified employee in the central office who can fill that position until a teacher is hired is key. She believes that no new, high-paying instructional positions should be added until every classroom is filled with a content certified teacher. Shelly also believes that school board members need to sit-in on every paying panel to make sure the panel's choice, the most qualified candidate, gets the job.
Not only was Shelly awarded Teacher of the Year at Kettle Run High School, she was also recognized as the High School Teacher of the Year by American Legion Post 72. I am very thankful that I had Shelly as a teacher because she truly cares about her students and puts their best interest first, at all times. Shelly Norden is exactly the type of person we need on the school board -- honest, loyal and passionate.
Samantha Rogers
Bealeton
