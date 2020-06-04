In 2006 it was my first year in high school at Liberty High. I signed up to take Journalism 1. Mrs. [Shelly] Norden was so inspiring, she’s intelligent, overall really an amazing role model and you could just tell she truly loved her job unconditionally, along with all of her students.
She inspired my writing every single day. In 2008 I was zoned into the Kettle Run district since the school was just built. I was so happy Mrs. Norden had also transferred to Kettle Run. I took the class every single term, every single year until I graduated. My passion for writing grew tremendously, to the point I still do a lot of writing today.
Mrs. Norden was removed from Kettle Run and placed at Fauquier [High School], no longer teaching what she loves most. I think what people fail to see is how she hasn’t only been a teacher for so long, but she has an incredible background with journalism. She is the most fit for the job more than anyone else, and she had worked so extremely hard to get where she had with her career. She poured her love and passion for Journalism into her students.
I don’t think anyone could understand the relationship she had with each of her students unless you were one. I just really think she should be put back into the classroom where she belongs, back at Kettle Run inspiring her journalism students again and making them feel the way I did - powerful.
Stephanie Carey
Linden
