As you consider your choices for Scott District School Board member, please know that Shelly Norden is far and away the strongest candidate. Her concise, fact-driven answers presented at the debate held a few weeks ago, proves this fact.
While I applaud both Mike Hammond and Suzanne Sloane for their efforts, they simply can't compare to the insight and hands-on experience that Mrs. Norden will bring to the job. Mr. Hammond’s experience lies in the business world, and while Mrs. Sloane works in education, her years running an online institution are hardly relevant to those of us committed to the public school experience. I want a woman in place who is intimately familiar with the ongoing issues unfolding in our brick and mortar buildings, a woman who really knows the issues because she’s lived them for decades as a public school teacher right here, in Fauquier.
If you were unable to attend the debate, I invite you to check out Shelly Norden’s Facebook page. It’s all there. Watch the video clips and see for yourself what succinct, direct answers sound like, experience how refreshing it is to listen to someone get right to the point. Her logical, experience-driven approach will do more to improve our school system than either of her opponents.
The choice is clear, Shelly Norden for School Board.
Mary Page
Warrenton
