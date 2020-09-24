I want to reply to two similar postings, in the opinion page of the Fauquier Times, Sept. 16 claiming that President [Donald] Trump said that the military are “losers” and “suckers.”
The Atlantic magazine claimed that anonymous sources said this. The author, Jeffrey Goldberg, later admitted that anonymous sources “are not good enough,” as reported by the New York Post, but the damage was already done. I take this as a retraction as there was no evidence of this ever being said.
Some government officials, like former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, John Bolton, who is a known Trump critic, even said, “I was there for that discussion” where he didn’t hear such comments. (This was Sept. 4, reported by The Hill and The New York Times, etc.)
The Washington Post, Sept. 15, said that former Deputy Chief of Staff, Zach Fuentes said, “I did not hear POTUS call anyone losers.”
In the same Washington Post article, it stated that former deputy assistant to the president, Jordan Karem said, “This is 100% false. I was next to POTUS the whole day! The president was greatly disappointed when told we couldn’t fly there. He was incredibly eager to honor our fallen heroes.”
Per the same Washington Post article, others who also backed the denial of such comments, are Secretary of Defense Mark Esper; Secretary of State Mike Pompeo; Secretary of Veterans Affairs Robert Wilkie; Chief of staff Mark Meadows; National Security Advisor Robert O’Brien; Lt. General and National Security Advisor to the Vice President, Keith Kellogg; former Acting Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney; former Chief of Staff to the Vice President Nick Ayers, Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany; Assistant to the President Alyssa Farah and Deputy Press Secretary Judd Deere all agreed that President Trump never said these things on that day.
The Washington Post is not good to our president so, for them to report this is a big deal.
The Vox internet news quoted a tweet from Dan Scavino (on Sept. 3) saying, “I was with POTUS in France, with Sarah (Huckabee-Sanders), and have been at his side throughout it all. Complete lies by ‘anonymous sources’ that were ‘dropped’ just as he begins to campaign and surge. A disgraceful attempt to smear POTUS, 60 days before the presidential election! Disgusting!!”
Dan Scavino is the White House Deputy Chief of Staff for communications and director of social media.
Also, keep in mind, this is a smear campaign close to the election.
It is this type of false information that hurts someone that is working harder than any president in the past and loves this country more than any before him, that makes me sad.
The supposed anonymous sources, vs the real people that went on record, further supports that this did not happen.
By the way, just recently, President Trump is directly responsible for recent peace agreements but CNN and the others either don’t mention It or barely mention it at all.
Gail Gibson
Warrenton
