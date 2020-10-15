The Republicans say that in the future (always in the future) the Democrats will destroy the economy. However, in the past, it’s been just the opposite. In the last 50 years, every Republican presidency has experienced economic upheaval ranging from serious to catastrophic. The two Democratic administrations of the period were marked by economic stability and expansion. One administration gave us the largest economic expansion in history, the other, the longest sustained economic growth in history.
Trump's claim of achieving record unemployment is a little like someone who was born on third base claiming he hit a home run. During the preceding eight years under President Obama, unemployment fell by about 5.5%, or about 2.75% per term. In Trump’s term it fell by about 1% until COVID. So, yay! He maintained the trend, sort of.
We now know that Trump was aware of the seriousness of the threat the coronavirus presented early on, but he was publicly stating that the direness of the situation was a Democratic “hoax.” He did little to contain the spread. His inaction lead to both economic and health crises. Unemployment is now 7.9%, and we have now passed 200,000 dead from COVID. To put the latter in numbers the Republicans can better understand, that’s more than 50,000 Benghazis.
The Republicans call social programs “free stuff” that can only lead to dependence and degeneracy. They cite failures by third-world authoritarians and communist thug-ocracies as proof, but the analogy is false. Virtually all the industrialized nations with stable democracies and market economies have provided health and other beneficial social programs for decades without deleterious effect.
The Democrats recognize these programs as investments that pay off. After World War II, the federal government paid for free college and job training for millions of young Americans. Far from being a socialist disaster, it produced the skilled work force that stoked the technical revolution of the last half of the 20th century. Similarly, subsidized health care for workers who don’t make enough to pay for it assures a healthy, stable and more productive work force.
The Republicans say the Democrats will take away our guns (in the future of course). In the past, the Obama administration passed all of two gun laws. Both lifted restrictions on the carrying of weapons by law abiding citizens; restrictions by the way, that had been put in place by Republican presidents.
The Democrats only want to keep guns out of the hands of criminals. The Republicans say study is needed to understand how to do this, but a Republican congress effectively made it illegal for the CDC to study gun-related deaths. By its past actions, the Republican Party demonstrates a preference for keeping the gun issue alive over keeping people alive.
Keith Selbo
Warrenton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.