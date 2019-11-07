The majority of today’s news surrounding the American opioid crisis covers big pharma’s latest legal woes or another rash of overdose deaths. “Opioid Ripples: Breaking the Cycle,” however, was a breath of fresh air. So much media attention is directed at placing blame. This is understandable; people are angry. They are looking to the past to find answers, trying to overcome their grief with retribution. Pointing fingers at doctors, the pharmaceutical industry, or politicians does nothing to protect our communities from devastating consequences of the opioid epidemic.
Thank you for highlighting novel efforts of our local communities that “get it.” The key to stop repeating the mistakes of the past is to create educated, supportive, cohesive, empowered communities that recognize and address social and environmental factors that put people at risk for addiction.
Fauquier High School’s implementation of the Youth Mental Health First Aid program is particularly intriguing. Today’s youth have inherited problems of previous generations, including the opioid crisis. Mental Health First Aid is a program endorsed by many organizations, including the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration that has been used in various settings for almost 20 years. School-based programs traditionally train teachers and administrators to recognize and assist students who may be struggling with addiction or a mental health crisis. Training teens to assist their peers, however, is an innovative approach that empowers youth to decrease stigma and redefine social norms surrounding mental health and substance abuse.
Keep us posted and keep covering the good news!
Molly Shanks
Herndon
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.