A small bit of bipartisanship in our Virginia House of Delegates may save some lives in Virginia. By a vote of 98-1, our delegates passed a bill (House Bill 2837) giving citizens a $300 per year(!) tax credit for buying a gun safe.
We have all been shocked and heartbroken over the years by “accidental” shootings by children who have gained access to unsecured firearms in their home. In Virginia, the leading cause of death among children and teens is gun violence (Everystat.org). The most recent tragedy of a 6-year-old shooting his teacher in Newport News is a painful reminder that access to unsecured guns can have wide-reaching consequences throughout our communities. Across the state, gun thefts, especially from vehicles, are on the rise.
Many of these stolen firearms are used in the commitment of more crimes. One simple solution can be for responsible gun owners to secure their weapons in a locked gun safe. I’m happy to say that Fauquier’s own Del. Michael Webert voted for this bill.
This bill will be a nice financial incentive to make it even easier for gun owners to safeguard their firearms and help prevent many of the injuries and deaths we see in the commonwealth. This bill crosses over to the Virginia Senate. Ask your senator to vote for this common-sense legislation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.