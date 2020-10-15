Two definitions of the word intelligence as found in Webster’s dictionary are: 1) the ability to learn or understand or the skilled use of reason and 2) information concerning an enemy or possible enemy, also an agency engaged in obtaining such information.
Both definitions speak to me about Sen. Mark Warner and his service to his Virginia constituents and our country. The first definition seems fitting given his known track record in the Senate as a moderate. The second is his leadership position as vice chairman of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, a topic unfamiliar to many.
Recognizing the importance of intelligence is crucial to our national security, particularly given the current administration’s tendency to marginalize and/or dismiss such guidance provided by senior officials, including those in the intelligence community. Two examples of such behavior include:
A whistleblower complaint describes efforts by senior [President Donald] Trump appointees to limit or censor information about Russian activities in the US. The report alleges that officials ordered certain intelligence assessments to be halted because they were making “the president look bad.” The official also was instructed to downplay intelligence about white supremacy to make the threat appear “less severe” and play up evidence of “left-wing” violence.
FBI Director Christopher Wray, in direct contrast to statements by the administration, cast doubt on concerns raised by some that mail-in voting could pose an increased chance of voter fraud. Wray told a Senate committee that widespread voter fraud would be a “major challenge” for a foreign adversary to pull off, noting the FBI has not seen, historically, any kind of coordinated national voter fraud effort in a major election by mail or otherwise.
As the vice-chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee, Sen. Warner is committed to strengthening our national security and knows and respects the Intelligence Community for the service it performs. We all may do well to keep this in mind on Nov. 3.
Kirsten King
Warrenton
