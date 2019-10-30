I am writing this letter in support for re-election of Sen. Jill Vogel on Nov. 5. I have had the pleasure of working with Sen. Vogel since 2013 on the topic of traffic calming solutions for U.S. 17 in conjunction with full support from Del. Michael Webert, Sheriff Robert Mosier and all current five Fauquier County Board of Supervisors.
U.S. 17 traffic calming is no easy task in relation to trying to work with the Department of Transportation to implement new safety and traffic calming measures that would greatly support the over-burdened state and local deputies to provide optimal safety on our roads for locals, commuters, tourists and commercial vehicles.
Sen. Vogel has greatly helped keep this topic alive and moving forward through her years of networking, political expertise in a tough arena, sincere concern to help citizens families and never giving up to bureaucracy as long as the people she represents continue to see light at the end of the tunnel.
She is a highly intelligent woman and committed representative who crosses the isle between Republicans and Democrats to get the best fix needed for the people as a whole. Other politicians would not touch this topic in the past when I approached them, but Sen. Jill Vogel took this on and knew it would not be easy per our early discussions, yet progress has continuously been made.
In 2019 a bill she submitted at Richmond General Assembly almost passed that would have put a long-term fix on U.S. 17 speeding. She plans to re-submit a similar bill in 2020.
A vote for Sen. Jill Vogel on Nov. 5 is a vote for you, your family and your community’s safety.
Scott Filling
The Plains
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.