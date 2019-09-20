Each year on the fourth Wednesday in September, school students across the United States will be voluntarily forming a “living circle” around a flagpole. As they gather, they will sing, pray, study scripture and have a brief time of worship
What would happen if every community were to gather around flagpoles on that day and do the same thing? What would happen? Would anything change?
In 2019, Wednesday, Sept. 25, will be the date for “see you at the pole.”
More than ever, we need to feel the presence of God. We need to be unified.
Robert H. Wright Jr.
Warrenton
