I write to remind all who live in the Scott District in the midst of everything else that will be happening on Nov. 8, we will have the opportunity to cast a vote in an election for our school board.
There is considerable difference between the organizations backing each candidate. For example, The Fauquier County Republican Party did indeed recently endorse Clay Campbell in this election.
In contrast, Josh Erdossy happens to be the husband of the vice-president of the local chapter of a group that calls itself “Moms for Liberty.”
The national Moms for Liberty organization has an agenda on book censorship as well as other issues that could affect students and teachers. The local chapter of M4L already proposed removing 17 books from Fauquier school libraries [although the request has since been rescinded].
Mr. Erdossy has claimed that his relationship will have no bearing on how he conducts himself should he be elected to the school board. Please forgive my skepticism.
Now, I am sure, based on my review of Mr. Campbell’s statements, that he and I probably disagree on many important issues that our society is confronting. However, I greatly appreciate his stated focus on supporting our teachers and school administrators in these difficult times.
Let’s be very clear: Establishing “parental rights” in school systems is a new concept that seeks to disregard and undercut the many devoted years of training and preparation that our underpaid and under-appreciated teachers have gone through in order to gain the expertise required to provide the quality of education necessary in our world today. Instead of criticizing them and telling them how they should do their jobs, we should honor and thank them whenever possible.
Yes, I also pay my taxes. But that does not make me their employer. Based on what I have read, Mr. Campbell seems to be the candidate prepared to work with our teachers, administrators and students in a collaborative and collegial manner. I applaud that and will support him on Nov. 8.
Friends and neighbors, make no mistake about this. School board elections matter. I encourage you to exercise your right to vote.
Miriam Anver
Rectortown
