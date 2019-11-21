I am writing regarding the piece in the Fauquier Times newspaper, Nov. 13, Vol. 202, No 48. As I read the article, I kept asking myself what did "Marie ‘Bay’ Buchanan" say? Nowhere in the article did I see a transcript, part of her speech in quotes or a link to her speech. What I did read were comments designed to set an agenda. Comments typically used by "progressives." Here are a few examples: "spouted far right talking points," " triggered," "subjected to," "outraged" and there were more.
Another question I kept asking myself. What are kids doing with phones in school? Aren't they supposed to be listening instead of complaining on social media during a school event? Another question I asked myself is "really?" A leader who served this country who happens to be a conservative is now an enemy of the state not deserving of speaking to a public school just because they are conservative? Come on.
There is a long list of politicians who spoke at schools, colleges etc. over the past decades. Another question I asked myself is where is the other side of the story? I am sure there were students who agreed, who took home something positive from the speech. Where are their comments?
There was a comment that I took offense to. It was apparently from "Davis." "My kids go to Prince William County Schools, but I live in Warrenton. My tax dollars go into Fauquier County Schools. I interact with kids in this community. Our community is impacted by the quality of schools and messages leadership sends the students."
Okay so let me get this straight. This person lives in Fauquier, but their kids go to Prince William. But they are mad because the money they pay in taxes is not to be used for a school that is not worthy of their children's attendance? What!?
I have a gripe, too. We took our kids out of the public school system because we no longer felt that the schools are friendly or supportive of our belief system and have become nothing less than progressive indoctrination centers. The outrage and following apology by the leaders are proof that reinforces our view of the school system.
The schools are working against the values we want our kids to learn. But yesterday I wrote out a check for $3,000 and will write another one in six months for a similar amount and will be forced to pay this as long as I choose to live here for property taxes. The majority of this will go to a school system that indoctrinates kids in progressive ideas.
I, too, am paying twice for schooling, once for Fauquier and once for a private Christian school. Furthermore, there are other parents who are homeschoolers who pay for the schools and yet are not allowed to use the school classes that they need to supplement their children’s education that the parent may not be able to provide or are uncomfortable teaching.
The liberal Virginia governor shot down a law designed to let these parents use public classes they pay for! To add insult to injury, we do not get even get a tax write off or reduction for paying for something we do not use, feel is dangerous and unsupportive of our belief systems.
If the "progressive" or should I say regressive crowd cannot "tolerate" the views of others maybe, it’s time they start their own schools. The county closes the school system altogether, refund our money and we can all spend our money as we see fit.
Or perhaps the schools can stick to reading, writing and arithmetic, get out of the social indoctrination business altogether. Both "progressive" and conservative. Or be open to both sides of the political agenda. Provide an open view so our kids can be educated on the views of both sides so that they can make informed choices and thereby honor our veterans who fought for our freedoms to choose.
Jerry Stanley
Hume
