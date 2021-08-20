LETTER: School board should require masks to protect schoolchildren

I am writing in response to the Fauquier County School Board’s decision to allow masking to be a parent’s choice. This is a public health issue that affects all members of our community.
I am most disturbed by the statement made by [school board chair] Ms. [Donna] Grove who said "Parents know their children better than we do and you know what works best for your families. You all have begged us to follow the science. I guess it depends on what science to follow."
Please note that the report referenced by Ms. Grove in her editorial to the Fauquier Times on July 2, was retracted by the Journal of American Medical Association two weeks after it was published: https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamapediatrics/fullarticle/2781743.
No one likes wearing masks. No one likes we are in this pandemic. However, the only way to defeat the virus is to eradicate it at its source and stop the spread. The ideal way to combat it is with the vaccine, but with children under the age of 12, it is to reduce the airborne particles. Thus, the mask. Or does the Fauquier County School Board know more than expert virologists?
The Delta variant has proven to be more contagious and deadly than the previous strains. How many of our children need to be hospitalized or possibly die before the board decides to act for the good of our students?
The board needs to mandate masks when on school grounds for all students, staff, administrators, visitors, bus drivers and board members now.
Doug Horhota
Bealeton
