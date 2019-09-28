I’ve had so many opportunities to speak and teach at various churches, schools and community organizations over the years (both public and private), with a vast majority of those being centered around future generations in Fauquier County. As a former youth pastor and current law-enforcement officer, I know how important it is to set our youth up for success and engage them in positive and encouraging ways.
It is for those reasons I humbly (and with great excitement) endorse Susan Pauling for Fauquier County School Board, Center District. As a parent of two children with futures in the Fauquier County school system, Mrs. Pauling’s attitude, demeanor, empathy and passionate resolve for the success of our students are all attributes that I would trust and hope for in someone that would be placed in education leadership.
Many of my personal friends and family have been quick to seek counsel with Susan and her husband Phillip, as they have always been willing to coach or provide wisdom to many young couples in our area preparing for marriage and/or growing a family. If you’ve never met any of Mrs. Pauling’s children, I encourage you to do so, as they are an exact reflection of the love and care that their parents show to everyone on a daily basis. With a family-first mentality, I’ve seen, firsthand, Mrs. Pauling’s selfless love and concern for those around her -- especially those that currently serve in the school system as a teacher, admin or support staff (many of whom are my personal friends and family).
Mrs. Pauling’s current involvement in the school system is second to none and I’ve always enjoyed watching the way Mrs. Pauling works with others to achieve a common goal. I am inspired by her willingness to always educate herself on matters that would provide her with the best chance to make informed decisions. Likewise, Mrs. Pauling is always willing to humbly listen to the ideas of others with an open mind and I ultimately believe that she will only make decisions regarding our schools with integrity and honor; so that our children, as well as teachers and staff can succeed in the best ways possible.
Christopher Campbell
Bealeton
