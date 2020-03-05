For several years Fauquier County has discussed the poor state of teacher salaries and its impact on teachers and teacher retention. Few people are opposed to teachers earning more money, except when I start talking about where that money will come from. The most direct route is through an increase in local funding, in other words, taxes.
Dr. [David] Jeck’s proposed budget noted that getting teachers to 100% of market value for their salary would cost $5.2 million. That seems like an extraordinary amount of money, but if we break it down, it seems less onerous.
According to the census bureau, there are 24,333 households in the county. If each household contributed $5 a week or $260 a year, we would be able to close this gap. That’s less than one large Starbucks a week. As a community, are we willing to sacrifice a little so those who need it can get what they deserve? This is the pact we make to provide public services funded with tax dollars. We are saying we will share our earnings so that the community can be stronger.
I’m not saying this is the only way to provide well-deserved teachers’ pay increases, but it is the most expedient. I know we need to review the current school budget and ensure the school board is being responsible with our tax dollars. I know we need to lobby lawmakers in Richmond to increase funding for education. I know the federal government needs to prioritize funding for education. I also know this is our community and our responsibility to do what we can to provide for it.
Almost every person in Fauquier County can trace their success in work and life to education at a public school. We should all be willing to sacrifice a little more to make sure that our county can hire and retain highly qualified teachers to give our children an opportunity to succeed.
Mike Hammond
Scott District
