For nearly 40 years, I had the distinct privilege of working in the people’s House of Representatives. During my service, there were seven speakers of the House --- four Democrats and three Republicans.
In my opinion, Nancy Pelosi is the most effective in controlling her caucus, the most partisan, and the least likely to seek bipartisan solutions. Her own daughter, Alexandra Pelosi, has described her leadership style as she will “cut your head off and you won’t even know you’re bleeding,” if you disagree with her.
In recent weeks, the bipartisan Problems Solvers Caucus in the House of Representatives presented Speaker Pelosi with the latest $1.5 trillion COVID aid package. Included within this needed legislation was: $120 billion for enhanced federal unemployment benefits; $100 billion for K-12 schools; $95 billion for small business loans; $25 billion for COVID testing and contact tracing, and $12 billion for new broadband hot spots.
The House of Representatives was never given an opportunity to even discuss this package crafted by 25 Democrats and 18 Republicans. Speaker Pelosi simply said NO and by so doing told schoolchildren, doctors, small-business owners, and the unemployed to go to HELL.
Why would she not allow even debate on this legislation? The primary reason is that the package did not include the entire $1 trillion bailout of California and New York. As a Virginia taxpayer, why should I have to bail out the decades of mismanagement in New York City and San Francisco.
As someone who witnessed Nancy Pelosi’s statements and votes for more than four decades, I am convinced that Speaker Pelosi is far more interested in a campaign issue than helping the American people. Sadly, Nancy Pelosi has repeatedly demonstrated, in my judgment, that she hates traditional America, she believes we are an evil nation, she despises millions of Americans who disagree with her socialist philosophy, she has referred to her opponents as deplorables, enemies of the state and racists, and she longs for the day when our sacred constitution is shredded and replaced by her socialist manifesto.
As someone who has visited the City by the Bay, I am horrified that this once beautiful place has been transformed into a homeless tent city, an open-air drug shooting gallery and an outdoor sewer. This is a total failure of leadership and this is the kind of governance that Speaker Pelosi wants for all of America.
We must stop her and her acolytes from destroying this country that millions of Americans have made the ultimate sacrifice to defend. Please vote to save America from Nancy Pelosi’s vision of darkness! Vote Republican.
Harry Burroughs
Warrenton
