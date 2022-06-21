Warrenton Town government is poised to amend the town's building code in such a fashion as to make the historic preservation term "demolition by neglect" a real crime with real consequences, and this reader couldn't be more pleased. Finally, after decades of inaction by the town, Mayor [Carter] Neville is being provided wide support to put real teeth in the building code that promises to accomplish two important things for all of us:
Advance the cause of historic preservation in Old Town by granting the town greater enforcement authority, and
Relieve the suffering of victims of uninhabitable housing by eliminating sub-standard rental housing conditions and protecting the right of every Warrenton citizen to live in a healthful and safe environment.
I especially commend the mayor and Town Manager Brandi Schaeffer for initiating these changes, and I thank every member of the town staff whose duty it will be to responsibly and unwaveringly enforce our new code.
Many thanks.
John V. Albertella
Warrenton
