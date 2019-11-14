I have lived in Fauquier County for 58 years and have a farm near Delaplane that has been in my family for three generations. My farm is very close to Grove Lane, and I can tell you from personal experience that the last thing we need is another “agritourism” business on this dangerous local road.
I was glad that the Fauquier County Planning Commission decided at their October meeting against the “sanctuary” project. The alarming traffic accident information for Grove Lane shared at the meeting confirmed what I, and many others, already know. Grove Lane is dangerous. In less than three years since 2017, there have been 14 accidents involving two fatalities, 12 injuries, and four instances of alcohol use. This data for the 1.5 mile-stretch of Grove Lane was pulled directly from the state of Virginia’s accident data base. I believe the two wineries on this road, Barrel Oak and Blue Valley, are a contributing factor to this high number of serious accidents. I travel on this road frequently, and I know the road is heavily traveled, especially when the two wineries are open. This same road would also serve the proposed “sanctuary” project.
From press reports, I understand that a total of 22 people spoke at the public hearing. All but two of them, the applicant and one of his employees, spoke against the project. A good number of them, like myself, live near the proposed project and spoke based on personal concerns, not as part of a coordinated effort by the preservation organizations. They spoke about traffic, noise and other negative impacts from the existing wineries and how the new project would add to the problems.
I am a strong believer in the county’s comprehensive plan and the recently approved rural lands plan, which stipulates that commercial uses should not be allowed in rural areas, and that tourism-related businesses should not detract from the rural qualities where they are located. Clearly that is already the case with the two wineries on Grove Lane, and the “sanctuary” project would make matters even worse.
I hope the board of supervisors will vote decisively against the Sanctuary at Barrel Oak project when it comes before them. This project does not belong in an area zoned rural/agricultural, and is a threat to public health and safety as the state’s traffic data convincingly points out.
Elisabeth Plaskitt
Delaplane
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.