The midterm elections are happening now. Early voting continues until 5 p.m. Nov. 5 and Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8, with the polls open 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. that day. If you want to vote in the current election but are not registered to vote—or if you have moved or changed your name—you can still vote. For the first time, election workers can assist you with “same day voter registration.” How does that work?
- You can register or update your information during the absentee (also called early voting) period or on Election Day.
- During the early voting period, you can register and vote at the Office of the General Registrar or at the Bealeton Depot at Bealeton Library or Vint Hill Village Green Community Center.
- You can register on Election Day but only at your precinct polling place. You can check the precinct location by calling the registrar’s office at 540-422-8290.
- When you register, complete your ballot at the same time. You must vote the same day that you register.
- You will return your completed ballot to the election officer who has assisted you. The election officer will place it in a special envelope for what are known as “provisional” ballots. Your ballot is provisional until your registration is verified.
- Once your registration is verified, your ballot will be counted.
Please note that if you try to register online or at the DMV or other location, your registration (or change of information) will not be effective until the next election. Same day registration is only available at a physical location where you can vote.
This same day voter registration information supplements the excellent, comprehensive voter guide the Fauquier Times published Oct. 26.
—Lisa Koteen Gerchick
Delaplane
