Following a very successful inaugural event in 2019, Friends of SAFE staged the second annual Mardi Gras Masquerade Ball on Saturday, Feb. 22. The event was held at The Culpeper Center, 137 S. Main St., Culpeper from 7 to 11 p.m., featuring music, live and silent auctions and culinary delights from the area’s best chefs in Culpeper and surrounding counties.
The evening’s net proceeds from sponsorships, ticket sales and auction items reached $25,000. These funds will enable the continuing renovation and operation of a second shelter that was recently donated to SAFE, as well as support other ongoing programs that SAFE sponsors in the five counties it serves.
Founded 39 years ago, SAFE provides programs that serve men, women, and children who are victims of domestic and sexual abuse in Culpeper, Fauquier, Madison, Orange and Rappahannock counties. It is the only agency providing shelter for domestic and sexual violence victims in these five counties. All services are free and confidential to their clients.
Special thanks to the sponsors, restaurants, auction donors and volunteers from all five counties served by SAFE.
Plans are being made for the third annual Mardi Grad Masquerade Ball, which will take place at the Culpeper Center on Feb. 13, 2021.
Kathi Collins
Friends of SAFE Committee
