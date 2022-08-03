“Slip Sliding Away.”
This popular Simon and Garfunkel tune might be a very good way to describe how Fauquier County’s successful tradition of preserving its countryside is at more risk than ever.
For decades, the county has preserved its strong rural traditions with the help of organizations like Citizens for Fauquier County. But now there are development threats driven by social-economic forces, more powerful than ever, and companies with billions of dollars in financial resources. Pardon the rhetoric, but these forces really could change the county forever.
It was only a matter of time before data centers that make big-box stores look like 7-11s came to Fauquier. There are over 140 data centers in Loudoun County, and a growing number in Prince William County. In the next two months, the town of Warrenton could decide about a proposed Amazon data center, which if approved, would bring electric transmission lines across rural parts of the county and into Warrenton along roads that now pass mostly through open land and woods. It is possible that a portion of the transmission lines might be underground. With new sources of power and relatively inexpensive land, this Amazon facility could be followed by others.
There is also the prospect of losing valuable farmland and forests to so-called solar “farms.” Each of these facilities can consume hundreds, if not thousands, of acres, and adversely impact agriculture, which is the largest sector of Fauquier’s economy. Yes, more green energy is desirable, given global warming concerns, but not at the cost of farms and forests.
There are other serious development threats. The Rural Crescent in Prince William, created to be a buffer against development, is under attack, and Clevengers Village on our border with Culpepper County will put 1,700 acres of homes and commercial development at our doorstep. And there’s the town of Warrenton’s plan to annex 1,744 acres of county land, some of it rural, in part for “economic development.”
Despite the significance of all these threats, Fauquier County should and can remain a unique place where agriculture, open space and quality of life don’t have to give way to these powerful economic interests and the appeal of attractive tax revenues. In the past, our citizens have elected conservation-minded leaders, and these leaders have paid close attention to community needs and desires while carefully managing growth.
Recently, I met with leaders of a company anxious to build a very large solar facility in Fauquier. They were asked to meet with CFFC and other community groups by one of Fauquier’s supervisors who wanted to make sure that the interests of the citizens were understood. We had a very good exchange, and the developer was open and transparent.
I wish I could say the same about the Amazon project. Amazon has not reached out to the community; Dominion Power has been unwilling to provide basic information. And Warrenton officials have been talking with both companies for months, but last week’s town planning commission meeting was the first time Amazon’s special use permit application was discussed in a public meeting. It’s about time!
–Kevin Ramundo, President, Citizens for Fauquier County
