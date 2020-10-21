I served for 36 years in the United States Air Force, seven of those years as a POW in Vietnam. Since my return I’ve been a Republican, but quietly, because I’ve always fervently believed that military officers should not be involved in presidential politics -- even in retirement.
But this year is different. I’ve watched with growing unease as President [Donald] Trump has ignored the advice of his experts on issues from North Korea, to tariffs, to the pandemic. But the last straw was when he began telling the American people that the election process itself was fraudulent, that mail-in balloting was a disaster – when every study shows that is not true.
If our citizens lose faith in how they go about electing their leaders, and in the rule of law, then democracy itself is at risk.
If we want a functioning democracy in 2024, we need to vote for Joe Biden this year. I have voted for him. I hope all those who value the future of democracy in America will too.
Gen. Chuck Boyd USAF (Ret.)
Marshall
