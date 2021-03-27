LETTER: Response to Virginia could soon push more workers to save for retirement

I am writing in response to the article titled, Virginia could soon push more workers to save for retirement, published in your newspaper on March 25, 2021. In this article, Graham Moomaw, Virginia Mercury, discusses how the bill awaiting action by Gov. Ralph Northam would establish an IRA for workers who have no retirement plan.
This is of great interest to me as I currently have a Roth IRA due to the only retirement plan my occupation provides me being a 401k. Now I think this is a great idea as it can help set up more opportunities for people who didn’t have IRAs later in life, along with helping their future children.
On top of this, with the issues with social security funds starting to deplete due to the amount of elderly, this can help secure a financial future for this who would not be able to get much out of social security by the time they’re old. In my opinion, I think they should change the bill so IRAs are also given to people who work at companies with less than 25 full time employees as some people can only get jobs at smaller businesses.
Thank you for informing the public about this important opportunity.
Trace Jones
Marshall
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.