A Feb. 28 taxpayer-funded letter from Del. Michael Webert (R-18th) to his constituents leads with an unfortunate Big Fib (an inbred cousin of the Big Lie), with his implication that there has been a problem with election integrity in Virginia electoral contests, and for this reason he is proposing to “reinstate Voter ID” which he claims the Democratic legislature “removed.”
In fact, the Democratic-led legislature greatly improved and strengthened Virginia’s voter ID rules, creating a much more detailed list of IDs that voters can produce to vote. (For that list, see www.elections.virginia.gov/media/formswarehouse/voter-id/outreach-materials/documents/Voter-Identification-Chart-Rev-4-28-21.pdf.)
As a reminder to Mr. Webert, a few months ago Virginia Republicans did very well under these election reforms, winning our state’s three highest elected offices and regaining a majority in our House of Delegates.
Virginia Republicans won in an environment with historically large voter turnout and new pro-voter Virginia voting laws. These reforms include allowing “no excuse” vote-by-mail, implementing automatic voter registration, making Election Day a state holiday to reduce polling station congestion at the end of the working day and making opportunities for voter validation clear, inclusive and accessible (with a long list of acceptable IDs and a backup sworn affidavit process available).
Please note that, despite incurring losses this past November, Virginia Democrats are not complaining about unfair elections or voter fraud.
Virginia’s current voter ID rules, which Webert pretends don’t exist and wants to replace, have been lauded as a “national model” — even by a Republican former chairman of the Federal Election Commission. (See https://roanoke.com/opinion/commentary/potter-virginia-leading-the-way-on-democracy-reform-in-critical-election-year/article_c4c9f9f8-5315-5267-9215-1ef4e7df110c.html
and
https://campaignlegal.org/update/our-democracy-wins-when-we-have-accessible-voting-and-high-turnout )
I took the time in 2020 to observe counting of provisional ballots at the Fauquier registrar’s office. In 2021, I worked as an election official at Bradley Elementary School polling station. My takeaways:
All provisional ballots were carefully examined by Fauquier County Registrar Alex Ables and his deputy, under the supervision of the three citizens of our electoral board, plus volunteer observers from the different parties.
I received excellent training for my polling station duty and was impressed that my colleagues that day had each served the role for multiple elections – our teamwork was smooth and mutually supportive.
For voters who had not brought acceptable ID, the policy is that they be offered to cast a provisional ballot – I think we had four such ballots out of the 1,056 ballots cast at Brumfield Elementary.
My polling station manager, a man of long experience and great commitment to his role, personally oversaw the filling out and recording of these rare exceptions.
Our Virginia election experience of November 2021 is a strong example that the freedom to vote and fair elections promote and protect responsive government for the American people. They benefit Americans and both major political parties.
Nigel Ogilvie
The Plains
