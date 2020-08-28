One reason that the Marshall Business & Residents Association is so opposed to the one-block Marshall Main Street Improvement Project is because we are the original grant applicant beginning in 2008, having submitted grant applications to VDOT each year from 2008 to 2011, until the county took it over. Secondly, our board has studied the project in depth since the county unveiled it to the public at our Sept. 11, 2018, community meeting. The project has changed several times since Fauquier County took it over.
After having participated in three walks to cancel the one-block Marshall Main Street Project and having talked to many different citizens in Marshall, it is evident that most do not know certain facts about the project that the county wants to move forward with.
Do you know that:
1) This project and bids have not yet received final approval?
2) The county took the project over from the MBRA after 2011, and that year the project shrank from all of Main Street to only the one block between Frost Avenue and Winchester Road?
3) The last public hearing on the proposed project was in 2015 and that was simply on whether the county would apply for more grant funding?
4) The county has never held a public hearing on the design plans they have sent out to bid?
5) The only way citizens have been able to voice their opinions to the board of supervisors publicly is by showing up at Citizens' Time at the beginning of the BOS meetings?
6) The proposed project will narrow Main Street by two feet for wider sidewalks when the width of our existing sidewalks is already ADA-compliant?
7) That VDOT is and has been responsible for the maintenance and repair of our sidewalks and curbs, and for installing upgraded handicap ramps but VDOT has held off each year because of this pending project?
8) If this project moves forward, the responsibility will no longer be VDOT's, but will become Fauquier County taxpayers' responsibility for all future maintenance and repair of it?
9) That all residential and business properties within Marshall's Special Lighting Tax District will bear the 400% tax rate increase for this project?
10) That the county's "rock clause" in the bid documents is like signing a blank check for any needed rock removal, which will be additional costs taxpayers must pay?
See more info at marshallva.org and ask the county to cancel the project now!
William Hines
Marshall
