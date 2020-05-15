Let's hold our horses, when it comes to reopening.
For the record, marching and rallying and demanding we reopen the economy is heartless, and shows a morbid, ungodly lack of compassion.
Here's why: Yes, the average protester is probably safe, with their decent health insurance, reasonable health, offices and work environments that are sanitary and can facilitate social distancing, etc. You might get coronavirus, but you'll probably be OK.
But by demanding we reopen, you're forcing companies to open back up, who employ tens of thousands of low-income workers, many of whom have high blood pressure and diabetes, elderly family members living with them, etc. Many have no health insurance at all, while others have very little coverage, and generally poor health overall. That's one of the unspoken realities of poverty. So already, they are physically at risk to begin with.
Now we are demanding that they go back to work. So, they have to cram into dirty subways and buses and venture out into situations where social distancing isn't possible. They have to shuffle around in commercial kitchens, warehouses, processing plants, etc. They're going to get sick, and many more are going to die. [President Donald] Trump even admitted as much.
But the issue is, once it became clear exactly who was at risk, and who was dying, that 'state of emergency' suddenly lost its urgency. It quickly fizzled into typical American apathy. Not only are we forcing communities of color and low-income Americans to put themselves and their loved ones at risk -- but by opening these businesses, they lose their safety net. Their unemployment is snatched away. So, they literally have no choice now. Put your life on the line or starve.
So, while many of us are safe, and will be fine -- we are doing this, literally at the expense of the less fortunate. We use silly terms like 'plandemic,' suggesting this is all a hoax. But I personally know dozens who are suffering like they've never suffered before. A grieving mother, who lost her daughter to the virus yesterday morning, and will not be able to see the body any time soon. Children with dying parents, who can't spend the day with them on Mother's Day, etc. These scenarios are playing out over and over again.
But as usual, America's godless apathy and lack of concern kicked in, when it became clear that while it may be a problem -- at least it's not a problem for me (or people who look, think, and vote like me).
I can say without doubt, the Republican party is not the party of Christ, because he cared a whole more about the less fortunate -- than these people do. We could have pushed the reopening back and put measures into place that prevented the collapse of the economy. And if it were middle-aged, upper middle-class Americans dying instead of inner-city minorities, there would have been a much more sincere effort to do so.
Even Newman
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.