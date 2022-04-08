In reading the many well-deserved accolades for our good friend Til Hazel, I was reminded of my experience with Til and his brother Bill when I was chairman of the board of Highland School many years ago. Both Til and Bill generously supported Highland, and Bill also served with me on the board. Both believed that Highland, a school that promotes strong academics and character development, was an important part of our community.
When I learned that land adjoining Highland was coming on the market – an opportunity that the school should not pass up but did not have the resources to purchase -- I approached them to see if they might be willing to help. They not only agreed that the land was essential to Highland's future, but they also agreed to purchase it and donate it to the school. This was only one of Til and Bill's many contributions to Highland over the years, but one well worth remembering.
Mary Lou Seilheimer
Orange
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.