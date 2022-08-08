“I had the thoughts; you had the words.” Elizabeth Coffin said this to me on June 25. She was referring to “Life with David,” a memoir she wrote in 2012, for which she asked me to serve as editor. Shaking my head, I replied, “You had the words. I just tweaked them.”
This grand dame passed away four days later at age 98, after an incredibly full and fascinating life; I was blessed to learn many of the details through our one-on-one editing sessions and general conversations. Knowing Mrs. Coffin for 17 years, I learned a lot, both about and from her, but there was one thing that always stood out: She had a way with words, both written and spoken.
She revered her mother, Gertrude Sheffield Gring, who had a privileged upbringing, and despite not being prepared to deal with the Great Depression, learned lessons that molded her into a survivor. Mrs. Coffin shared with me (and no doubt with many others) myriad stories about her mother’s extraordinary qualities, which impacted her both personally and professionally. When the Great Recession hit, she realized it was time to share the stories about her mother with the world. She self-published “Life with Mother” in 2010 at the age of 86.
“In an economic situation that is so dire, this is a good story to tell,” Mrs. Coffin said at the time she published the memoir. “I hope it will serve as an inspiration that people can survive these situations.”
Growing up during the Great Depression taught her hard work and frugality, yet she was an eternal optimist. Bound to become as educated as her mother, Mrs. Coffin — then Elizabeth Gring — had her sights set on college when her life path took a hairpin turn. In March 1944, shortly before she turned 20, she met David Coffin. He asked her to marry him just two weeks later, the day after her birthday.
“I don’t want to get married,” she said. “I want to go to college. I want to do a ‘great work,’ like my father did, so I need an excellent education!” The work she referred to was that of her scholarly father, Ambrose Gring, who while serving as a missionary in Japan in the 1880s, authored an eclectic Chinese-Japanese- English dictionary — which is still in print and used today.
But David Coffin wasn’t dissuaded. “Marry me, and I will send you to college,” he said, humbly adding, “You’ll learn to love me!” (Yes, he sent her to college, and yes, she quickly learned to love him!)
They wed on June 4, 1944, and their adventures began. David was a U.S. Army officer and later a foreign service officer with the State Department, which kept the couple on the move for 14 years. They had five children, David Jr., Katherine (“Kit”), Winthrop (“Didi”), Ann and Sarah.
In 1965 they moved to Warrenton, where they purchased a 100-year- old stone house with sprawling grounds, majestic mature trees and a boxwood-lined driveway on Winchester Street. Having attended a Montessori pre-school, Mrs. Coffin leaned on Montessori principles as she and her husband raised their family, and by 1972, she launched her next quest — starting a Montessori school at their home. So began the Boxwood School, which benefited hundreds of local children, including my three youngest, for well over four decades.
In addition to traveling and raising her family with David over the years, Mrs. Coffin stayed busy in various pursuits, all of which were “practical” — a favorite term that she tied to the Montessori approach because she wanted to be useful and have others feel useful too. She perfected the art of baking bread. She weeded Boxwood’s many gardens and green niches. She read voraciously. She corresponded faithfully. She talked (a lot) but listened too.
Former Boxwood families and others whose lives were touched by Elizabeth Coffin are invited to attend a memorial service on Saturday, Aug. 13 at 11 a.m. at Grace Episcopal Church, 6507 Main St., The Plains.
Nancy Griffin-Bonnaire
Warrenton
