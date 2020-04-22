As we approach the 50th anniversary of Earth Day, it is a time for reflection on where we are at this point in history. Earth Day began with 10% of the U.S. population holding demonstrations for a cleaner environment. This brought awareness of environmentalism to mainstream America.
Now 50 years later, we are finding the coronavirus is giving an awareness of cracks in various aspects of our society – health care, social inequalities and environmental factors. While there appears to be no direct link between global warming and coronavirus, there are contributing factors. A loss of habitat for species means more human/wild animal interactions, where people can acquire novel diseases. More extreme weather events provide outlets for disease outbreaks. People living in polluted environments have a lowered ability to fight pathogens.
As most of us are engaging in stay-at-home orders, we can ask ourselves, “What can we take from this experience to aid us in going forward to benefit our environment?” Here are a few thoughts to consider:
- With travel being reduced dramatically, we have seen incredible air quality improvements. Would we be willing to eliminate a portion of our own trips per year to assist with carbon emissions? Telecommuting has become normal during this time. It is a viable option, and can it function if appropriate infrastructure is put in place? Would this work for one or two days a week for many of us?
- Food production is currently inflexible and vulnerable. A strong local food economy is better able to adjust production, processing and delivery to meet changing demands. There has been a renewed interest in “victory gardens,” which reduce pressure on public food supplies.
There are parallels between the existential threats of coronavirus and climate change. Both require behaviors on an individual level to combat the crisis. Social distancing is making a major difference in the virus spread. Our behavior, both individually and globally, will determine the impacts of climate change as we go forward.
Coronavirus will have a peak, but the emissions that are overheating the planet continue on an upward trajectory.
If the coronavirus has any lesson for humanity, it may be that we as a global society can come together to address an existential crisis when the threat is clear and pressing. How we respond this Earth Day and beyond will show us what we have learned?
Barbara Cochran
Fauquier Climate Change Group
