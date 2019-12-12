In the summer of 2014, I was sitting in a greasy-spoon diner in San Angelo, Texas. I had just finished my pancakes and was starting my second cup of coffee. I wanted a moment of quiet time before resuming my visit with two hyper-active granddaughters. Then it happened. Two rough-neck oil field hands sat down near me to spend their break time with donuts and sweet tea.
They were relatively young, maybe in their late 20s or early 30s, and definitely had the “rotten-egg” smell of the refinery about them. Accompanying the smell were dilapidated jeans and sweaty T-shirts that justified the vinyl-coated seats. One laid back casually with his boot dangling into the aisle, and the other was hunkered-down over his menu. Completing the picture was an oil-stained Astros baseball cap and a beat-up white safety helmet with a company name imprinted on it.
A casual glance, a brief listen to their West Texas drawl, and a judgmental assessment on my part told me to finish up my coffee and head out … back to my family. Then something odd happened. After initial pleasantries with the waitress and placing their order, these two rough-necks began to talk about lessons … and not just about any lessons. The guy, who I thought was hunkered-down over his menu was actually reading Bible passages! And his friend was sitting back with a toothpick in his mouth listening to every word.
Now, I’m not much of an eavesdropper, but I really couldn’t help myself as they occupied the opposite side of a corner booth. Their conversation wasn’t elevated or indicative of any kind of formal education. It was, in fact, rather simplistic and colloquial; but it was also reflective.
They were discussing one of the parables and its implications … the Parable of the Prodigal Son. Oddly enough, I’m quite familiar with this parable as my mother used to refer to it … right before saying, “God may be forgiving; but I’m not!” Later in life, she softened a bit and confessed that of all my siblings she prayed the hardest for me and implied the only way I could get through the gates of heaven was if I snuck in.
So, having some personal history with the topic at hand, I was curious about what these two Texans would take away from the reading. Between bites of donuts and gulps of tea, they spoke about forgiveness, compassion and rejoicing. It was kind of profound; and, to be honest, I was more than a little surprised.
Then the rough-neck with the toothpick ventured a comment. He said, “Yah know, that Jesus fella really had something. He lived the life He preached.” This was followed by a thoughtful pause. Then, “He was better than us … a whole lot better.” And, his buddy said, “Yep…you’re right … someone to run the river with.” I didn’t hear the rest of their exchange as the waitress had stopped by to drop off their bill. In truth, I was a little disappointed and wanted them to finish their thoughts; but, as it was time for them to head back to work, they didn’t.
Their conversation had lasted about 20 minutes…enough time for my coffee to turn cold. Then, they got up, left some money on the table and, in Texas style, shuffled out the door to their pickup. As they left, I felt regret in never having said a word to them. I just sat there, but I did begin to turn things over in my mind.
Most times, you never know what the other guy is thinking; and, when you gain a slight insight, you come to realize that his world isn’t really so dissimilar from yours. You realize that he is just trying to do the best he can in accordance with what he believes. And finally you realize, that though his language, dress, and manners may be different from yours, in the end, we are all pretty much the same … just trying … the best we can.
I’m glad that I had that second cup of coffee.
Don Bachmann
Marshall
