I personally would like to thank Dr. [Joshua] Jakum for saving my granddaughter’s life 14 years ago.
She was just a few days old and appeared very lethargic. Madison’s mom had taken the baby to her pediatrics office in Fairfax. The doctor examined the baby and told my daughter-in-law to take the infant to the lab for tests. The lab tech said, take her immediately to the hospital.
We all met up at Fauquier Hospital emergency room. Dr. Jakum stepped in and put Madison on IV antibiotics and hydration, calling Fairfax Hospital for a helicopter to transport the infant. Madison’s helicopter was held in the air, as another infant was also being transported via helicopter at the same moment. The other child did not have any IVs, so he was taken first. They both had the same infection from different hospitals.
Because of Dr. Jakum’s quick response, my granddaughter survived. The other child did not. Thank you, Dr. Jakum.
Being concerned about the letter Dr. Joshua Jakum wrote [Pediatricians need financial relief to keep caring for children during pandemic; Fauquier Times, May 27], I did a little research on www.hhs.gov [CARES Act Provider Relief Fund: for providers], finding a lot of information I’d like to share.
Dr. Jakum did not mention whether he applied directly for the grant, however we do have a White House that will listen to the people. If enough noise is generated perhaps the date could be extended. Love our president or hate him … he’s been effective.
I certainly don’t want to see good doctors such as Dr. Jakum having such financial difficulty. Our millennials are maturing, having child of their own. This new group of mothers is computer-savvy and like to do business online.
If not online and billing patients for services, Dr. Jakum could join a network of doctors, such as www.teladoc.com. Teladoc is a national network of U.S. board-certified physicians and pediatricians that lets a new mom resolve routine medical issues, on-demand 24/7, via phone or online video consultation from wherever you happen to be. This would open up his patient base. Of course, this does not replace hands-on office visits, but as a new world is emerging; so is the medical field advancing.
Joyce Ferrara
Warrenton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.