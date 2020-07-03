I think I'm just getting tired.
All I see on the news is “Black Lives Matter” signs; statues either being torn down or mutilated; and people rioting.
What happened to the signs that say “All lives matter,” which means black, white, yellow, brown and red? I don’t recall seeing any of those signs.
What happened to respect for other people’s property; including our historic statues which belong to everyone? What happened to “Oh, excuse me,” “Sorry,” “Can I help you?” “No, after you,” “Please,” “Thank you.”
I guess I’m just getting tired.
- Nancy J. Anderson, Warrenton
