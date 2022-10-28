“Good business is the best art,” Andy Warhol said.
Business fascinates me; the core rules stay the same, but the field of play changes constantly because of innovative decisions by others. The key word here is “decisions.” Peter Drucker said, “Wherever you see a successful business, someone made a courageous decision.”
The same goes for towns. We Warrentonians are an incredibly lucky group of humans. We live and work in a beautiful area with friendly people, laid-back sensibilities, a spirit of volunteerism, miles of stories (some true and some even better) creative businesses and a really cool old town.
Then, a pandemic tested our mettle. This is when collaboration, boldness and a willingness to experiment became absolute necessities. Fortunately, we had a mayor with a small business perspective who had our backs. Nevill didn’t spread fear, make kneejerk decisions or toss down edicts. He helped open us up to new ideas, to experimenting with possibilities.
During the pandemic, I found myself drinking a beer on Main Street — literally, on Main Street —with other Warrentonians. We could look across at Britches, a store we opened when other areas of the country were shutting down. I watched as Old Town businesses brought their racks and signs outside. Their doors opened. Restaurants expanded. Kids skateboarded. It was a Dr. Suess story.
The pandemic took from all of us, but thanks to Mayor Nevill’s leadership, it wasn’t going to take everything. We found a way to grow. More businesses opened in Warrenton during the pandemic than closed.
There is a lot on the path ahead for us; expanding the supply of affordable housing, attracting more businesses in a thoughtful and sustainable way and opening ourselves to new possibilities and collaborations. Or, as Mayor Nevill puts it, “Warrenton can continue harnessing its unique possibilities.”
I’m excited about what’s next for us. I support Mayor Carter Nevill to help get us there.
I’ll see y’all on Main Street for a beer.
—Matt Carson
Co-Owner, Britches Great Outdoors and Outsider Labs
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.