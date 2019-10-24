The citizens of our county know a good thing when we see it. That's why we elected Bob Mosier as our sheriff four years ago, and now it's time to reaffirm that decision.
I know Bob Mosier to be a man of honesty, integrity and principle. I know him to be a sheriff who demonstrates leadership, transparency and commitment. And I know him as a friend to be caring, ethical, and genuine.
If you don't know Sheriff Mosier yet, get to know him…he has an open-door policy. If not in his office, he is likely traveling the county discussing matters of importance to our citizens --reaching out, sharing information, asking questions, listening. We are privileged to have Bob Mosier as our sheriff.
In his four years in office, I have never known Bob Mosier to be a politician. Rather, I’ve known him to be “the people’s sheriff,” standing for all of us, and making decisions for the welfare and safety of every person in Fauquier County.
On Nov. 5, join me in re-electing Sheriff Bob Mosier and assuring our county of four more years of his outstanding leadership.
Mary Kasky
Warrenton
