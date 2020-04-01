We see uplifting news of people helping each other in ways great and small as we weather this pandemic. I wondered, what might be happening in our own community? It would be great to read stories of that nature as this crisis continues to unfold and to know more about what we can do to help. I have contemplated several ideas: phone buddies who would volunteer to hold regular calls (even FaceTime) with individuals who are alone, lonely and perhaps anxious; notecard buddies who would send a nice, positive note in the mail to our nursing home residents; volunteers who will shop for groceries and other supplies for the homebound; or even, reading circles consisting of individuals who volunteer to read to children through a virtual platform. These are just a few concepts that might make a difference and no doubt, there are many others.
How do we find out about local efforts to reach out to our neighbors? I’m hoping that by writing this letter, our news organizations can help to publicize those opportunities.
In the meantime, heartfelt thanks to our health care, mail and package delivery, grocery and retail workers and others who are on the frontlines of this battle taking care of us all! God bless you.
Kathryn Kadilak
The Plains
Editor’s note: The Fauquier Times is trying hard to keep up with the stories of neighbors helping neighbors. Some of the tales make it into the print copy, but there so many … See “Viral Good News,” our special page devoted to positive stories at Fauquier.com.
