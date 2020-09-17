Warrenton, VA (20186)

Today

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Areas of patchy fog developing. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Areas of patchy fog developing. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.