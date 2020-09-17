The novel coronavirus and the national shutdowns associated with it are the latest in a long line of recent struggles that the U.S. farming community must overcome.
Agriculture is by far Virginia’s largest private industry, bringing in $70 billion annually and employing over 334,000 commonwealth residents. Without question, the state’s farmers need more relief from the government during this time of great need. Unfortunately, however, some federal bureaucrats are considering putting more taxes on their backs instead – less than three months before a presidential election that farm country will play an instrumental role in deciding.
Federal bureaucrats recently initiated an investigation into whether they should tax imported Moroccan and Russian phosphate fertilizer at approximately 71% and 30%. Industry groups, from the American Farm Bureau Federation to the Agriculture Retailers Association, as well as a robust friend of farmer coalition in the U.S. Senate, have all sounded off objections in letters to the agency and department. Understandably so.
Phosphate fertilizer is a significant and costly expense for today’s struggling farmers. At the same time, it’s also one of the few products within the agricultural industry whose price has declined in recent years. Bureaucrats imposing new import taxes on it would undercut this rare and much-needed cost decline for our state’s planters and growers when they could really use the break.
Mosaic, a U.S.-based Fortune 500 fertilizer company, seems to be driving the federal government’s investigations. Nevertheless, the facts don’t corroborate Mosaic’s claims.
Within its complaints to the government, Mosaic objects to the government incentives that Morocco and Russia give their phosphate fertilizer companies. But nearly all producers receive government incentives – even Mosaic itself. Since all countries distribute some form of aid, taxing these other countries’ products won’t level the playing field for the U.S. It would tilt it to Mosaic’s benefit and U.S. farmers’ detriment.
Many American farmers would have no choice but to pay the significant premiums on these countries' imports. Morocco and Russia control over 85 percent of the world's phosphate supply and the U.S. doesn’t have enough phosphate to meet its own farmers’ demand.
It isn't easy to see any benefit from these new taxes, especially at this time and under these conditions. These federal bureaucrats should stop their investigation before the agricultural industry succumbs to another hardship. Virginia’s farmers deserve better.
Martha Boneta
President, American Family Farm Foundation
Paris, Virginia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.