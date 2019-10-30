Mental health needs to be as normalized as physical health, and treating mental health as commonplace and objective as taking amoxicillin for strep throat. If you want Fauquier’s kids to be truly healthy, you need to support my neighbor, Rachel Bongiovi, and her bid for Fauquier County School Board (Center District).
When I started to struggle with depression and anxiety as a pre-teen and teenager, there was no one like Rachel fighting for me. I was told to “man up.” I need far more than 250 words to describe the damage that “advice” has done to me and countless other men and women.
Rachel’s candidacy excites me. Children requiring extra mental health support have the same potential as neurotypical children. Rachel’s passion about therapeutic day treatment and mental health awareness will help aneurotypical children succeed not just in school, but as adults who are productive, engaged citizens. Others will begin to understand how to lift up their aneurotypical peers and how to include them.
I also cheer her on for wanting to increase teacher salaries. If you think teachers are paid plenty, you’re flat wrong. If we paid teachers a babysitter wage at $10 an hour, for 25 kids, eight hours a day, for 180 days, that’s $360,000 a year. We can do far better than the insulting crumbs teachers use to scrape by.
Our teachers and children are the future’s front line. Set them all up for a better life. Vote for Rachel on Nov. 5.
Jeff Davis
Warrenton
