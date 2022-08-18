Prince William County is not ready for "data center development prime time," and I suspect neither is Fauquier County. The following concerns need more work before Fauquier County decisions are made for any data center proposals.
Where among the Fauquier County staff is a complete Amazon project cost-benefit analysis? The developers have done this and chosen Fauquier County in part, because they have not, and may not do this before making decisions.
Data center industry has been around, yet federal/state health laws to protect from noise and electro-magnetic field impacts do not exist. Does Fauquier County noise ordinance address 24/7 data center noise? The data center noise near schools and homes could be harmful and hard to fix. Ask the Great Oak Homeowners Association about the Manassas Amazon data center’s noise.
Are the impacts from data center development to the watershed in Fauquier County known? Should a holistic water study be authorized to understand impacts from the Amazon data centers and its associated development? This is a big unanswered question in Prince William County.
Current data center designs will soon be obsolete. How will huge, uniquely designed concrete structures be re-purposed? Where is the Fauquier County policy? Who will bear high demolition costs?
Please contact your Warrenton Town Council representative ASAP about these open issues before their Amazon decision. Urge your council representative to hit the pause button now. Like PWC, FC is not ready for "data center development prime time."
Stephanie Chartrand
Gainesville
