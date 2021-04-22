LETTER: Public engagement and Warrenton’s comprehensive plan

For many months, Warrenton’s citizens shared their comments with town officials as the comprehensive plan took shape. The effort to complete the plan came to an end on April 13 with a 6-1 vote by the Warrenton Town Council to approve the draft plan exactly as submitted by the planning commission. Citizens for Fauquier County would like to thank all the citizens and other community groups who shared their views with the town’s leaders, including those who supported the plan. Speaking out on important issues is the foundation of a healthy democracy.
CFFC respects the council’s authority to approve the draft plan as they did. We do think that CFFC’s recommendations to improve the plan, and the many comments from the town’s citizens, most of whom opposed the plan, provided compelling reasons to make some changes. With the exception of one member, the town council believed differently.
The town’s comprehensive plan definitely matters. It matters because it is required by state law to be used as a guide to development in Warrenton. It will influence zoning and land use decisions in the town we all care about over the next 20 years and beyond.
For these reasons, a special CFFC task force devoted countless hours to evaluating the plan and to communicating our conclusions and concerns clearly to our members and the broader community. We were careful to ground our conclusions in fact, based on governing regulations and information the town and its consultants provided. Our comments ranged from the very technical to how to plan for the new mixed-use districts.
Our efforts were motivated by the importance we place on a well-informed public, so everyone could communicate their views to town officials. We believe we succeeded in this responsibility and in articulating our position in favor of balanced growth, sensible economic and fiscal decisions, and the importance of responding to what citizens want for their neighborhoods.
CFFC will continue to seek opportunities to work with town officials to implement balanced growth. And we hope that the citizens will continue to make their views known regarding the town’s future development and other important issues.
Kevin Ramundo
President, Citizens for Fauquier County
