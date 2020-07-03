I take this opportunity to express a counter view to all the virtue signaling in the letters published here over the past few weeks.
I am a white woman not claiming any "white privilege," other than being blessed to have been born in America - a granddaughter of legal immigrants from Germany. Like my grandparents and parents, I have worked hard all my life to be a successful member of my community and country. I was raised to treat all people as I would want them to treat me.
I am going to take a guess, but I bet that most, if not all of the authors of the letters recently published talking about their white privilege, equality, etc., never were bused across town as a child to a predominantly black elementary school as I was. These same virtue spotlighters probably never experienced having their black schoolteacher in first grade walk me to the principal's office so I could be sent home with the paperwork necessary for my widow mother to complete so I could qualify for a reduced/free school lunch.
I was raised where one of my best friends in elementary school was a black girl who actually was better off economically than me because both her parents worked full time jobs and actually owned their own home, whereas I lived in apartments. I wasn't jealous of her. I actually loved going to her home to play. We were best friends - not black or white friends, but friends.
I grew up in a diverse community where there were Black Americans, Cuban Americans, etc. I even babysat for a woman from Surinam when I was in high school.
And these same virtue signalers are probably the same people I have encountered over the years here in Warrenton who, when I mentioned that I work in D.C. and ride the Metro to work, would say words to the effect of ‘How can you do that? Isn't it dangerous? It's D.C.’ Yes, without coming out and saying it, they were implying that I was surrounded by dangerous black people in the city. Oh, the horrors and hypocrisy.
I have seen my share of inappropriate behaviors by young blacks and watched the transit police do nothing over my 20-plus years of riding the Metro. So spare me the platitudes about how I should feel ashamed or guilty at being white when you have no idea of what I have experienced in my life when you are really the ones enjoying your white privilege having never experienced any of my hardships and only excel at mouthing platitudes about equality, etc.
I also grew up in a country where there was something called due process. And to read a member of the Warrenton Town Council imply that ex-Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin is guilty of murder and in effect, deny him due process to be judged by his peers in a trial regarding the events that resulted in the death of George Floyd, without all the evidence being presented, is sad.
Per the criminal complaint against Chauvin, Floyd did not die of traumatic asphyxia or strangulation. According to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office, Floyd’s death was the result of being “restrained by the police, his underlying health conditions and any potential intoxicants in his system.” Their report also listed other significant conditions, including arteriosclerotic and hypertensive heart disease, fentanyl intoxication and recent use of methamphetamine." (Source: Minnesota.cbslocal.com)
And all the talk of Juneteenth. It's been around since 1865 but no one seems to have ever heard of it until now and it's suddenly all the rage. As someone who has worked in D.C. for almost 25 years, I am very familiar with Juneteenth as it is a holiday for D.C. employees. That's it. Where have you all been these many years?
- Arlene Karnison, Warrenton
