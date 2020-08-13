I went to a local grocery store recently. In addition to displaying signs with the governor’s mandate to wear face masks, the store had an employee at the entrance reminding customers to wear their masks and offering free masks to those without one.
As I was shopping, two men came down my aisle holding their masks in their hands. I politely said that they should put their masks on. One became very agitated and told me that it was none of my business. I replied that it is my business and that I did not want myself or others to get sick because of his refusal to wear a mask.
He began to approach me, still agitated. I said that “The president is finally wearing his mask.”
The man stopped and said “Really? He’s wearing a mask?” I told him that if he watched FOX News, he’d see pictures of the president wearing a mask.
He paused for a moment and then put his mask on, telling the other man to put his on, too. This peacefully resolved incident prompted me to write this letter.
Years ago, laws were enacted that require occupants of a vehicle to wear a seat belt to protect their health in the event of a crash. Laws are also in place that mandate the use of child seats for children who are under a certain age and for those who do not meet height and weight standards. Similarly, many states have laws that require motorcyclists to wear a helmet. There are also laws that prohibit drugs from being dispensed without a doctor’s prescription. All of these laws are meant to protect the individual’s health and if violated, the police can issue a summons which can carry a hefty fine and in the case of drugs, can result in prison time.
Other than the outrage first exhibited by avid cyclists over the helmet law, which the vast majority now abide by in those states that require it, I can’t think of any other instances where ordinary people (other than criminals) refused to comply with a law or an executive mandate aimed to protect health. Until now.
While my story about the president wearing a mask is true – there are photos of the rare times he has done so - he continues to politicize the issue by refusing to say that everyone in the U.S. should wear a mask unless legitimate health concerns prohibit someone from doing so. For those people, the president should emphatically and publicly suggest that they limit their exposure to others.
The president rarely wears a mask; he has not made an unambiguous statement about them and continues to gather in situations where others are not wearing one. On this particular issue, the president’s failure to lead is having disastrous results across the country with ever-increasing infection rates and deaths. His example encourages his followers to flaunt mask wearing and proclaim that it’s a violation of their rights and personal “freedom” to ask them to do so. I’m quite sure that some of them think that “if the president isn’t going to wear one, neither will I.” In so doing, these people are putting the rest of us, who are trying to follow the science and the lawful executive mandates, at a greatly increased risk of infection.
Whether or not one supports the man in the Oval Office, we should all support our fellow citizen’s right to remain healthy and to avoid risking infection from a disease that is ravaging the country.
If you really want to “Make America Great Again”, wear your mask! A “great” country shouldn’t stand idly by as COVID-19 rages. A “great” county should not be among the world’s leaders in infection rates and deaths. A “great” country should follow the guidance from the world’s best scientists and finally, a “great” country should recognize that its elected leader just might have gotten the mask thing wrong.
Jim Gehris
Midland
