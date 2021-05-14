LETTER: Protect the Warrenton Reservoir to protect our water supply

I have always believed that equality should be reached by helping the rest of the world improve their standard of living rather than reducing ours.
And it bothers me when I see suggestions leading to degrading our water quality that could effectively put us in the position of joining two-thirds of the world’s population in not having ready access to potable water. That situation has recently been suggested in an earlier letter proposing development around the Warrenton Reservoir. [“Plan Warrenton 2020 is a nice coloring book, but it’s not a realistic, balanced plan,” Fauquier Times, March 17]
It has been said that water will be the oil of the 21st century due to forecast population growth, climate change and the rush to develop without proper planning. As a private citizen and director of the Fauquier Climate Change Group, I have been following the planning process for water management in Warrenton carefully. Although I live in the county, several of our members live in the town, and the decisions of the town will affect them directly and indirectly the rest of us who are county residents and depend on wells for water -- if the town of Warrenton intelligently manages its water and reduces the strain on the aquifer, it benefits us all.
The husbanding of the Warrenton water supply is overseen by the town Department of Public Works and Utilities. During a recent meeting with them, FCCG learned a great deal of information about the Warrenton Reservoir and its future. It was relieving to find that those who manage this vital source of clean drinking water have been so careful, thoughtful and diligent about their job. They have considered in-depth the effect on the availability of water from the Reservoir (95% percent of Warrenton’s water comes from it) for future needs, the preservation of the environment protecting it, the costs to the citizens of Warrenton of additional strains on its purity, and the impact on county residents living around it.
To reduce management costs, sequester local carbon emissions, and make Warrenton an even greener town, we propose that 50% of the mowed grass area (a block of 17 acres) be allowed to naturally regenerate and revert back to hardwood forests. This would represent a cost savings to the town in reduced mowing and management, while restoration could be assisted by volunteer tree plantings by the community, if permitted. Virginia forests offset nearly 20% of Virginia’s CO2 emissions (https://dof.virginia.gov/ecosys/climate-change.htm) and would be instrumental in preserving the health of the reservoir.
In conjunction with this suggestion, we propose that any development of the reservoir for recreational purposes not be considered.
Regardless of political beliefs, the safety of the reservoir must be recognized or the consequences for ignoring it will be paid in coming decades. If for no other reason than enlightened self-interest, it’s necessary to act now in order to decrease possible future shortages of readily available, clean water.
-- Kevin T. O’Neill
Warrenton
Director, Fauquier Climate Change Group
