In the early morning hours of what began as the Jan. 10 Warrenton Town Council meeting, Councilman Jay Heroux asked those in attendance to provide him with suggestions for what they would like to see on the controversial site where Amazon Web Services proposes to build a massive data center.
In the past week, a member of Protect Fauquier has delivered a very credible answer to his question. The “Alternative Land Use Proposal for Blackwell Road” provides a vision for how the 41-acre Blackwell site might be developed. Not only does the alternative proposal flesh out the vision of the character districts that were a central element of the Comprehensive Plan 2040, the plan shows how the tax revenue to the town would actually be greater than what is anticipated from the data center currently under consideration.
The plan describes a mixed-use development that would provide needed middle housing and office and retail space, with other recreational amenities.
Concurrent with the release of this alternative plan, I received a Community Impact Report from Amazon in yesterday’s mail outlining the various ways in which the company is working to
“build strong communities” throughout the region. The work described includes support for affordable housing, education and vibrant communities – much like what is described in the alternative plan.
It would seem that we now have a positive plan for that under-utilized site and the potential for a developer with sufficient resources to implement the vision. So, Mr. Heroux, there is the answer to your question and a challenge to Amazon to “build a better future together.”
