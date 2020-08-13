More than 10 years ago, the original grant applicant for the proposed Marshall Main Street Project was the Marshall Business & Residents Association, a decades-old civic group which was reorganized into a 501(c)(4), becoming eligible to apply for the grant to improve all of Main Street. I understand these grant applications were written for the MBRA by a real estate developer/investor who moved into the area, won election to the board of supervisors for the Marshall District, and then shrunk the project down to only one block of Main Street.
Many in Marshall thought the project was dead after all these years, but then in September 2018, current Supervisor Mary Leigh McDaniel and Fauquier County publicly unveiled the reworked plans to a large crowd at an MBRA meeting at the Marshall Community Center auditorium, where Mary Leigh told us all that this project is "a done deal" and that we had an absolute "drop-dead date" of November 2018 for this project to go to bid or we would lose the grant money. There have been many things we have been told about this project which have turned out to be untrue. In the fall of 2019, BOS Chairman Chris Butler stated that this project is not a done deal "until the contracts are awarded."
The proposed Marshall Main Street project has been in the works for more than 10 years and has changed many times without public hearings. Now Chairwoman McDaniel has continued to be dismissive to those who oppose it, even though she received 128 form letters opposing the project signed by residents and businesses located mainly in the Special Lighting Tax District in Marshall, plus petitions with hundreds of signatures opposing the project. I feel that we have been ignored, misinformed and misled.
With this project, county taxpayers will then become responsible for maintenance of project's sidewalks, etc. It’s important to cancel this flawed bait-and-switch project now!
Year-after-year, this pending project has prevented Marshall from receiving VDOT's normal re-paving of our Main Street, repair of our sidewalks, and updating of our handicap ramps at no additional cost to taxpayers. Once the project is canceled, we can get on VDOT's schedule for just such improvements!
Come to the board of supervisors meeting this Thursday, Aug. 13, at the Warren Green Building, 10 Hotel St., Warrenton, to speak at Citizens' Time starting at 6:30 p.m. sharp and ask them to cancel the project now! More info can be found at: marshallva.org.
Connie Jones
Main Street business owner
Marshall
