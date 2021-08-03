LETTER: Proposed brewery would infringe on Harkaway farm views

If the proposed brewery on Keith Road (4J’s Farm Brewery) is allowed to happen, there is no part of rural Fauquier that is safe from such an intrusion.
When Swiss architect Tapi de Heller designed his own house on the farm now known as Harkaway, directly across Keith Road from the proposed brewery, he took full advantage of the spectacular view of the Blue Ridge Mountains. That view dictated where the house was built and how it was built, with large “picture windows” to take full advantage of the view.
Harkaway’s “picture windows” served subsequent owners well. Today, however, the present owners are confronted by their neighbor’s very unfriendly plan to build a brewery, an adjacent parking lot and ancillary buildings directly in that view.
Because of the lay of the land, the owner of the proposed brewery will not see the buildings from his house. His view over the fields of Harkaway will remain unblemished.
Hope Porter
Warrenton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.