New residential development has a cost in terms of capital improvements (new schools, fire stations, libraries, etc.) and services (teachers, firefighters, software, etc). In much of Virginia, localities have historically offered developers the opportunity to mitigate the capital improvement costs by contributing “proffers” when they are requesting additional residential units beyond what is allowed by-right. Proffers, while not directly negotiated, usually are offered in response to a local government-prepared analysis of impacts, which determine the proportional contribution of funds needed for important capital improvements like schools.
However, in 2016 the development industry lobbied the Virginia General Assembly to adopt legislation that hindered the ability of localities to mitigate impacts through proffers. Up until now, we have not seen many applicants attempt to seek approvals under the new legislation but earlier this year another amendment was made that may provide some localities with a false sense of security. The amendment did nothing to mitigate one of the primary concerns though, which is that localities will be left paying for needed capital improvements.
The proffer amendments only allow a locality to collect proffers when the projected impact goes beyond the existing capacity of the infrastructure. The county cannot include past approvals that have not been built or the need to replace aging infrastructure when determining this existing capacity. So how could this play out in the real world?
First, developers will likely avoid developing in districts that are at or over capacity. In districts with available capacity, numerous development proposals for increased density could be approved, going well beyond the existing capacity of the schools in that area. However, those developers will not contribute any funds to offset their developments. Imagine 20 seats are available at a school and five developers come in at once with separate proposals with 19 students projected to be added with each. None of them would trigger the capacity of the school. In other words, 19+19+19+19+19 = 19 in this world.
Once the developments are built and the schools are beyond capacity and/or facing aging infrastructure issues, the county will be under significant public pressure to fix the problem. They will have no choice but to burden all taxpayers to do so. If another school is built and has available capacity, the cycle would start again.
Until this problem is resolved, localities should be very careful in accepting any residential rezonings. Developers must be held accountable for providing their fair share of new infrastructure so local governments and taxpayers aren’t left holding the bag.
Julie Bolthouse, AICP
Fauquier County land use representative
Piedmont Environmental Council
