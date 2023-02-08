If it’s a day that ends in “Y,” then there’s a data center debate going on somewhere in Prince William County. While much attention has been given to the controversial Digital Gateway, another large data center development is pending, one which impacts several neighborhoods, schools and businesses.
Rezoning for The Devlin Technology Park, a 4.25 million-square-foot data center project, is scheduled for a vote at the Tuesday, Feb. 7, Prince William County Board of Supervisors meeting. The original vote was deferred in September, and many thought would be brought back up much later this year. Surprisingly, it has found itself on the supervisors’ agenda much sooner than anticipated.
The merits of the project will be debated, no doubt. With the battle lines being drawn along familiar terrain — those who benefit financially on one side and those who live with the ongoing impacts of the decision on the other. None of this is a particularly new debate in land use. The timing of this vote, however, is quite unusual.
As many are aware, Prince William’s Gainesville District has no representative — the board is not whole. With the Feb. 21 special election looming, one cannot help but imagine this vacancy has played some role in the expedited vote for Devlin. With board ranks diminished, the number of votes needed to pass a rezoning drop, and an additional potential voice of decent goes unheard.
While it’s true this project is wholly contained within the Brentsville District, decisions of this magnitude are left to the whole board for a reason — so that countywide impacts can be discussed and considered. It’s increasingly impossible for the long-term ramifications of large land-use decisions to remain contained within arbitrarily drawn political lines.
With the February special election just weeks away, the board has only one honorable choice: Defer the Devlin Technology Park vote until after a new Gainesville representative is seated. As a former city councilman, I can attest first-hand that this may not be what the law requires but is certainly considered best practices. Taking up the vote now is an unforced error from a board already marred in controversy. It, at best, reeks of poor planning, and at worst gives the impression of a board attempting to expedite a vote to take advantage of a board vacancy.
Defer the vote.
Ian Lovejoy
Candidate for Republican nomination for the 22nd District Virginia delegate seat
