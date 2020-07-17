The last few weeks there has been much in the news about protecting monuments. President Donald Trump apparently will make this a centerpiece of his fall campaign.
If the truth be told, Trump's record of protecting historic monuments is pathetic. Time and time again, he has misused his position to diminish protections for historic monuments to please his corporate allies.
Shortly after becoming president he ripped apart the Bears Ears National Monument in Utah. This 1.35-million-acre jewel was shrunk by 85%. The land is held sacred by five Native American groups, has 100,000 archaeological and cultural sites and is the home to 18 endangered species.
This happened after an intense lobbying campaign by the uranium industry, which hopes to exploit this area. The head of that campaign was Andrew Wheeler. He now heads the Environmental Protection Agency.
The Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument (also in Utah) had a similar experience for the same reasons. Its territory was diminished and turned over to Trump's corporate allies. Other historic national monuments are also eyed for diminishment in a second Trump term, including the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge in Alaska. All these areas contain priceless natural and historic elements.
For the life of me I do not understand why Trump undervalues these priceless monuments. I can only deduce from this that these national monuments are seen by Trump as a way to enrich his corporate sponsors.
We need to value these wild places as much as concrete statues.
Lawrence Giesting
Culpeper
