Found it fascinating to learn today that Trump believes he has “absolute control” over our country. “No responsibility,” his own words, but “absolute control,” again, a direct quote.
As I recall, our government is based on three equal branches of government; the legislative, the judicial and the executive. Trump represents one third of that, the executive … as has been pointed out to him numerous times.
George Washington made it clear that he did not want to be a king, he wanted to be a president because he believed that was in the best interests of our country, a democratic republic. What a dichotomy between two presidents!
I, as one of very many, am tired of the televised evening misinformation, propaganda and self-aggrandizement rallies. I am sick of being lied to and treated as a pawn for his self-enrichment. Trump has never actually realized that he is indeed a public servant and not a monarch.
Therefore, Trump can proclaim by edict whatever date he wants to “re-open” the country. While my heart bleeds for our local small businesses, restaurants and shops, I also come from a medical family whose greatest plea is for us to stay home until it is safe to do otherwise.
I will rely on my governor and the medical experts (not an irresponsible, narcissistic conman obsessed with re-election) to let me know when that is. Hopefully, for the sake of your friends, family and neighbors, you will do the same. We are not pawns in his sick game unless we choose to be.
Joan Hellandsjo
Warrenton
Obama had a phone and a pen.
